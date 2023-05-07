AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $85.10, but opened at $91.91. AMN Healthcare Services shares last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 475,104 shares traded.

The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.40.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $514,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

