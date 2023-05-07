East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $44.91. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 432,792 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,794 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,985,000 after purchasing an additional 671,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

