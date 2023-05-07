Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.22, but opened at $54.05. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $54.20, with a volume of 5,568,548 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

