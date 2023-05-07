TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $17.49. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 41,520 shares.
The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $758.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
