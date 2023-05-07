TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.91, but opened at $17.49. TimkenSteel shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 41,520 shares.

The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TimkenSteel Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 54.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 997,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 36.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $758.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.