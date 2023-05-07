KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.93, but opened at $9.98. KeyCorp shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 6,214,194 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.