nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $11.47. nLIGHT shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 127,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marathon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,932,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 281,650 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.23.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

