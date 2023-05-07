Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 81707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,388.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,613 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 60.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 324,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09, a PEG ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.61 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

