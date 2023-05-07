Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 636340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearfield Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clearfield by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72,857 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Clearfield’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

See Also

