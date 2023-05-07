United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 142246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

