Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 202224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 83,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.69.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.