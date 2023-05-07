AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $103.45 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 47398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More

