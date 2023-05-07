Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 29278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.60.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 300,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Itron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 620,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Itron by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron Trading Up 4.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
