Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 374714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 979,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 169,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $676.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

