Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 175856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,288 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 114.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 48.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 377.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

