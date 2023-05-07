Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $333.36 and last traded at $327.19, with a volume of 112703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.23.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.92.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,479.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

