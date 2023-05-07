Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 50,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average daily volume of 35,552 call options.

Oracle Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

