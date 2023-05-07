Tilray Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 64,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the average volume of 38,045 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,380,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,898 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

Tilray stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The firm had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 294.54%. Tilray’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

