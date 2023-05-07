Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 24,296 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 11% compared to the average volume of 21,933 put options.

Sunrun Stock Up 4.4 %

RUN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

