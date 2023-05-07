DISH Network Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 35,697 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average volume of 22,559 put options.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

