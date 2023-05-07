Goodyear Tire & Rubber Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 14,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,365 call options.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GT has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $11.43 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.