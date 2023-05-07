Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of 211% compared to the average volume of 5,469 call options.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.42. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Further Reading

