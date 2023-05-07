Traders Purchase Large Volume of AstraZeneca Put Options (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 16,100 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical volume of 7,947 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

