Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 72,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average daily volume of 28,000 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,454,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $27,764,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

fuboTV Trading Up 31.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

FUBO stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 94.10%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

