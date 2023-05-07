Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of DraftKings Call Options (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 98,313 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 68,120 call options.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,748,520 shares of company stock worth $33,718,171. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,409.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.58 on Friday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

