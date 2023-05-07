Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

In other news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 291.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

