Corebridge Financial (CRBG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Corebridge Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $16.64 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.