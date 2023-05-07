Sylvamo (SLVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect Sylvamo to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE:SLVM opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kevin W. Ferguson sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $119,507.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $275,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 36.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

