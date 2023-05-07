Jackson Financial (JXN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jackson Financial to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of JXN stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,648 shares of company stock worth $907,829 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,748,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 546,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.