SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

SDC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,798,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 65.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

