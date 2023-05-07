Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.3 %

APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,980,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

