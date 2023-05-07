Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.23-$1.27 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 4.1 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,498,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.