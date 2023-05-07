Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.23-$1.27 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 4.1 %
Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,498,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
