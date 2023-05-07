Celanese (CE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

