Edward Jamieson Sells 5,676 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80), for a total value of £17,255.04 ($21,558.02).
Edward Jamieson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 9th, Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($88,606.42).
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of DOM opened at GBX 312.20 ($3.90) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 343.18 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.38.
Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
