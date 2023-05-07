Edward Jamieson Sells 5,676 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) insider Edward Jamieson sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80), for a total value of £17,255.04 ($21,558.02).

Edward Jamieson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Edward Jamieson sold 26,966 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £70,920.58 ($88,606.42).

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 312.20 ($3.90) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a one year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.68) and a one year high of GBX 343.18 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,561.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 285.38.

Domino’s Pizza Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 6.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.