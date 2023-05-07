Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Buys £3,568.07 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,568.07 ($4,457.86).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Isabel Liu bought 3,538 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,837.70 ($7,293.48).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 163.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.93 and a beta of 0.14. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 12-month low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.29).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,627.91%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

