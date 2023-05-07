Sarah McLeod Purchases 282,581 Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) Stock

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) insider Sarah McLeod purchased 282,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,651.62 ($7,060.99).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

LON DELT opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 30.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31. Deltic Energy Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.38 ($0.05).

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Deltic Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.