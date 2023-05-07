Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider David Bundred Sells 58,647 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) insider David Bundred sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total value of £19,939.98 ($24,912.52).

Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.40. Surface Transforms Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.78 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

