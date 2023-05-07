Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider David Bundred Sells 58,647 Shares

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) insider David Bundred sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42), for a total value of £19,939.98 ($24,912.52).
Surface Transforms Stock Performance
Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.40. Surface Transforms Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 25.78 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
