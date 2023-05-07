Nicholas Bannerman Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,196.40).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
LON GSCT opened at GBX 144 ($1.80) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.09. The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £756.12 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.02.
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
