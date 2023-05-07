Nicholas Bannerman Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,196.40).

LON GSCT opened at GBX 144 ($1.80) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.09. The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £756.12 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.02.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

