Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Philip Harrison Acquires 23,805 Shares

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison purchased 23,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,756.25 ($37,176.72).

Dowlais Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:DWL opened at GBX 122.26 ($1.53) on Friday. Dowlais Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 146 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,037.62.

