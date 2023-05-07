Darren Littlewood Buys 15,938 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £39,366.86 ($49,183.98).

On Thursday, April 6th, Darren Littlewood purchased 8,711 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £20,035.30 ($25,031.61).

Shares of LON BOOT opened at GBX 241 ($3.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.29 million, a PE ratio of 964.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Boot PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 215 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 229.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 235.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.87) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

