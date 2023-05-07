John Burgess Acquires 30,785 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess bought 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,425.30 ($99,232.01).

Pantheon International Stock Up 1.6 %

LON PIN opened at GBX 261 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 567.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.22. Pantheon International PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.23 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309 ($3.86). The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 14.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

