Bill Winters Sells 17,331 Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.46), for a total transaction of £103,466.07 ($129,267.95).

On Thursday, March 9th, Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,825.00).

LON STAN opened at GBX 605.20 ($7.56) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 890.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 644.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,205.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

