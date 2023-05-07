Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

T opened at $17.13 on Friday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

