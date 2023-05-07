Insider Buying: ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Acquires 510,000 Shares of Stock

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Daniel O?Neill bought 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £137,700 ($172,038.98).

LON:PROC opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.75 million and a PE ratio of -546.00. ProCook Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70.

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

