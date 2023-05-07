Julian Dunkerton Purchases 4,511,910 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 4,511,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,429,051.60 ($4,284,172.41).

Julian Dunkerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Julian Dunkerton purchased 1 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 112 ($1.40).

SDRY stock opened at GBX 79.40 ($0.99) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. Superdry plc has a 12-month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.40 ($2.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

