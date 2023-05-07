SouthState Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SouthState in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $91.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 24,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $2,085,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,813.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SouthState by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,339,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

