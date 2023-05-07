Insider Buying: Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Buys £791,274.90 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) insider John Bryant acquired 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £156.07 ($194.99) per share, with a total value of £791,274.90 ($988,599.33).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £154.70 ($193.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.90 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of £168.32 ($210.30). The business’s fifty day moving average price is £146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £129.54. The company has a market capitalization of £27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,375.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLTR. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a £102 ($127.44) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($172.41) to £160 ($199.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £180 ($224.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a £140 ($174.91) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($167.42) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £142.27 ($177.75).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

