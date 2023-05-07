Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Lifted by Cormark

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

CJT opened at C$106.49 on Friday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$108.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

