Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Issued By SVB Leerink

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Talkspace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 55.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,394 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 5,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,594,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 533,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 217,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

