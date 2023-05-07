Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGC. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

OGC stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.20. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$323.68 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.71%.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.