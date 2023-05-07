Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Issued By Desjardins

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Capital Realty in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

